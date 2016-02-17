APD searching for suspects in attempted and armed robberies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - APD officers continue to look for suspects in an attempted robbery and an armed robbery that both occurred Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening officers were sent to the Money Max at 1703 Amarillo Blvd East on an attempted robbery.

The clerk told police just after they had closed the business a black male wearing a ski mask attempted to enter the store allegedly to rob them.

When the suspect realized he could not enter the business, he took off running east.

A few hours later, APD officers were sent to the CEFCO at 1600 Amarillo Blvd East on a robbery that had just taken place.

A store employee told police two black men armed with a pistol entered the store and took several packs of cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then the suspects took off running out the door heading towards the apartments on Charlotte or Dale streets. The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

The two suspects are described as being very slim and speaking with an African dialect.One suspect was wearing a red ski mask and a dark colored jacket with white stripes across the back. The second suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a black and white ball cap with a flat brim and a dark colored jacket with white stripes down the side.

These incidents are very similar to the robberies that occurred last week at these exact same businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374.4400.

Tips can also be submitted on line at amapolice.org.



