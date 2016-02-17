'A Night of Discovery' means quality education for local students

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local non profit organization is working hard to bring some family fun to the panhandle next week.

The Amarillo Montessori Academy depends on fundraising events to provide high quality services and a learning environment for children. Which is why their fundraising event, 'A Night of Discovery' is so important to friends in the community.



All profits from 'A Night of Discovery' will fund educational programming, teacher certifications and training, building improvements, and additional educational experiences, such as music classes.

The featured speaker for the fundraiser is Derek Anderson, who is the New York Times bestselling artist of twenty-one books for children, five of which he wrote. Derek can regularly be found speaking in schools, libraries and at conferences all over the United States.

The Montessori fundraiser, 'A Night of Discovery' will be held at the Discovery Center on Saturday, February 27th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are only $30 for adults and $10 for children. However, it will cost $5 more if you buy tickets at the door. Each ticket includes dinner and the Discovery Center.

For more information on this event call Lee Ann Shaw at 353-3871.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.