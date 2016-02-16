Amarillo man in critical condition recovers in Lubbock burn unit

AMARILLO , TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is recovering in a Lubbock burn unit, after an overnight fire in North Amarillo.

Officials have not released the name of the man in his 50's but we do know he is still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. NewsChannel 10 has confirmed that he is suffering from burns over at least 20% of his body.

Fire officials say it was just after 11:00 Monday night when they were called to 205 North Fairmont. Witnesses at the scene say they heard an explosion before they saw flames.

After searching the home, only one person was found and he was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital. The man was later transferred to Lubbock for his injuries.

Even though the fire was contained within minutes, damage was estimated to be worth $22,000.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal says the investigation is still underway as they search for the cause of last night's blaze.

