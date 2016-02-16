Rick Husband's widow to help with Lubbock fundraiser

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The first day of February marked the 13th anniversary of Rick Husband's death.

Husband, a former resident of Amarillo and Commander of the Space Shuttle Columbia died when the shuttle broke apart just minutes before the landing was scheduled. Seven people died in the explosion.

Rick Husband's wife, Evelyn Husband-Thompson says she lost the love of her life, the father of her children and the backbone of her family. However, in the middle of her tragic loss, Evelyn says she experienced peace that can only come from God.

Lubbock's Monterey Foundation has invited Evelyn to speak at their annual fund-raising dinner. The Monterey Foundation promotes worldwide missions where people can be introduced to the love of God.

The Foundation provides temporary and ongoing assistance to churches in the support of missionaries or mission efforts and to individuals participating in short-term mission efforts.

The Foundation makes donations to those who are in need of food, clothing, shelter, or medical care.

A few years ago, the board purchased their first home and with the help of volunteers, transformed it into a safe haven for families in need.

The Foundation also provides scholarship funds to assist students who are seeking to serve in the local church and abroad.

Eight members make up the board for Monterey Church of Christ. They meet periodically to consider requests and to give final approval of grant requests. The Monterey Foundation is a nonprofit corporation.

The annual fund-raising banquet will take place on Thursday, February 18th at 6:30 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ located at 6111 82nd Street in Lubbock.

Individual tickets are $50, tickets for a table of eight are $350 and Corporate tickets are $1500. You can call 806-795-5201 for tickets and information.

