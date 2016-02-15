CareXpress opens urgent care clinic in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local urgent care clinic is the first of its kind to expand into downtown Amarillo.

Today CareXpress held a grand opening for their 6th urgent care location in Amarillo.

This is the newest businesses to open up a new location in response to the growth of downtown.

Urgent care clinics are continuing to open across Amarillo as more and more people turn to this type of medical facility for help.

"The calls are increasing, increasing, increasing, and what people want is to go to a medical facility and get in and out as quickly as possible," said Gary Molberg, President and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

This new clinic is located on the grounds of Park Central Retirement Community downtown.

When the clinic was run by Baptist Community Services for four years, most people did not realize it was open to the public.

Now the clinic has partnered with BSA and CareXpress to attract more patients to a convenient downtown location.

"As downtown continues to grow, the need for different services has also increased," said Michael Smith, Vice President of Operations for CareXpress. "We look at this as a great opportunity to not only be here in a prime location, but servicing a lot more people that are starting to move downtown and work downtown. It just makes it a really good option for people."

CareXpress is another business that wants to be part of the downtown revitalization and help people as this area continues to grow.

"A lot of people work downtown," said Molberg. "There's a lot of people that live downtown. We're seeing lofts being built downtown. Amarillo has big, big plans to build in downtown Amarillo. They're well on their way and so a facility like this will be a big need in the future."

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting will be held for the Lofts on 10th, and Double "R" Lofts are finishing their final phases of construction.

CareXpress plans to open its 7th location this fall on Ross Street near Sam's Club.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.