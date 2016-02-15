Hereford shooting suspect surrenders to police

**UPDATE** Alfredo Suarez Jr., the suspect Hereford police were looking for in last week's shooting, has turned himself in.

Suarez is behind bars in the Deaf Smith County jail.

He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in Hereford and is now being held on a $500,000 bond.

Two people were injured in the shooting.

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left 2 people in the hospital. Alfredo Suarez Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is wanted in connection to last weeks shooting in Hereford. Suarez is 34 years old, 6' tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos over his entire body.

Suarez was last seen driving a green Ford F-150 Extended Cab Pickup. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and police ask if you have any information on his whereabouts contact Hereford Police Department at 363-7120.

