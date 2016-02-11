Cause of range fires in 3 counties under investigation

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Hartley County officials are working to find the cause of a range fire that burned more than 4,000 acres of land Wednesday.

Hartley County Sheriff Franky Scott says the fire burned in the Rita Blanca area of Creek Canyon and was completely contained around 7:30 Wednesday night. Scott told NewsChannel 10 that crop dusters played a big part in fire fighting efforts as they dropped water over the rough terrain that makes it hard to access by fire crews.

Dallham County saw it's fair share of wildfires as well. Reports of four fires had emergency crews on scene at Highway 87 North and Ponderosa Lane.

In Oldham County, just 25 miles west of Channing a 6th fire sparked on the Griffith Ranch which is North of the Canadian River.



