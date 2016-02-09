Cheech Marin stops in Amarillo to promote new exhibit

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Actor and avid art collector Cheech Marin made his way to Amarillo today, and you can still catch some of his collection on display.

He is here promoting his art collection of what he calls some of the finest Chicano art in the United States. Marin says this tour is to highlight the importance of all artists and their work.

"It is also a way for me to get introduction for new painters that are coming up," said Marin. "This is for many of the painters in the show, this is the first time they've been in any kind of exhibition that travels nationwide, so they're starting to get exposure that way and then also I could rotate with young painters coming up or different paintings of the same painters. I call this like the club tour. The band plays, puts it all in the van at the end of the night, drives to the next town and plays. That's what this is but with art. And you can really show kind of edgy art more than you can in bigger shows because I don't know why but you can because I think people are more accepting of them at that point."

He will speak tonight at 7:30 at the Globe-News Center and tickets can be purchased at the door.

Marin's exhibit will be on display at the Amarillo Museum of Art at 2200 S. Van Buren until March 27th.

