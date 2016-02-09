Newest Honda Civics recalled after engine problems are discovered

NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - One automaker is recalling almost 45,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada.

The affected models are the 2016 Honda Civic equipped with 2-liter, 4-cylinder engines.

Officials with the company say a circular clip around the pistons could be installed incorrectly or be missing which can cause a pin to rub against the engine block and result in engine failure or fire.

It's unknown if any crashes, fire or injuries have occurred because of the problem.

Dealers will inspect and fix any problems with the clips.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.