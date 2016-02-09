Newest Honda Civics recalled after engine problems are discovered

NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - One automaker is recalling almost 45,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada.
The affected models are the 2016 Honda Civic equipped with 2-liter, 4-cylinder engines.
Officials with the company say a circular clip around the pistons could be installed incorrectly or be missing which can cause a pin to rub against the engine block and result in engine failure or fire.
It's unknown if any crashes, fire or injuries have occurred because of the problem.
Dealers will inspect and fix any problems with the clips.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.