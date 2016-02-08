Amarillo man arrested after weekend stabbing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is now behind bars for allegedly stabbing a relative.

APD officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Columbia on a stabbing call Saturday afternoon.

Police found a 64-year-old man at the location who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body by a relative.

The suspect, Jeremy Scott Cunningham, 37, was located on the scene and placed under arrest.

Cunningham and the victim were both taken to a local hospital, the victim with serious injuries.

Police booked Cunningham into the Randall County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Family Member.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.