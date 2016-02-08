Community invited to 'Spring Forward for Education'

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In less than a month the CISD Education Foundation will see results of their hard work to raise money for scholarships and grants.

The 2nd Annual Spring Forward for Education Gala is scheduled for Saturday, March 5th at 6:30 p.m. The foundation will also get to use the perfect setting of the Piehl Barn in Bushland for another year.

Celebrity waiters will drum up donations at each table that will benefit the foundation. Money raised will go toward helping teachers afford supplies for their classroom and aid deserving students with scholarships.

The event includes dinner, auctions and live music provided by the band "Next to Kin".

NewsChannel 10's Doppler Dave Oliver, Ali Allison and Angie Winn will all be on hand to wait tables and raise money for a valuable cause.

Here are directions to the Piehl Barn in Bushland in case you have never been there before: Drive West on I-40 about 6 miles to Bushland. Then take Exit 57-Bushland. After that turn right and drive North on FM 2381, also known as Bushland Road. Drive North for about 2 miles and turn right, entering through the silver gate and cattle guard. You'll know you've arrived when you see the Green & White barn.

For more information on tickets or directions, please call Ashely Shadbolt at 677-2605.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.