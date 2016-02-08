Fire and burn hazard warrants recall of toy construction trucks

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (KFDA) - A popular retailer is recalling 27,000 construction truck toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toys can overheat causing a risk of fire and burn hazard.

Recalled toys were sold exclusively at Dollar General between July and December of 2015. They are described as an excavator and a shovel loader.

So far there have 5 incidents of overheating toy remotes, but no reports of injuries.

Consumers can return the toys to Dollar General for a full refund.

