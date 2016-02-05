Buff 'Career Expo' will provide new feature to job seeking students

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting their annual 'Career Expo' this month.

Tuesday, February 23rd is the pre-fair reception that is designed to introduce students in their junior year or higher, to employers and give them a glimpse of what to expect during the expo. Those wanting to attend the pre-fair reception will need to register in BuffJobs so there will be enough food furnished.

Also this year, is a new feature leading up to the event called 'Employer Open House'. All WTAMU students will be encouraged to check out unique job opportunities and meet with employers in an informal setting.

The actual Career Expo will be Wednesday the 24th and Thursday the 25th. Anyone interested can check the list of registered employers by going to BuffJobs each day.

The two-day event will be held in the JBK Legacy Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all WT students are encouraged to attend.

For more information you can call 806-651-2345.

