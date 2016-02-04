Autopsy ordered for man killed in overnight crash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An overnight accident that killed an Amarillo man has police investigating what exactly happened to cause the crash.

The wreck happened at Southwest 16th and Georgia just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, 25 year old Christler Crews, rear ended a car in front of him before crashing into a tree. Officers believe speed was a factor but they have ordered an autopsy.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured.

Police say Crews was not wearing a seatbelt.

