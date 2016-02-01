River Road hosts first ever book drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - River Road ISD is hosting their first ever book drive for needy children in their district.
The mission is to prevent students from not having summer reading material.
Children who don't read over the summer can drop almost four months behind their classmates and the book drive is the districts way of providing all students with books.
You can donate appropriate books to any River Road ISD library.
