Sully Sullenberger to speak at 2016 Torch Awards

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Captain Sully Sullenberger will be speaking at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics on February 18th. Captain Sullenberger is best known for his "Miracle on the Hudson" when he made an emergency landing on the Hudson River saving all 155 passengers on board the aircraft.

On the 18th, the 2016 Torch Award recipients will be presented and the 2015 Student of Integrity will be recognized at the dinner. The Torch Awards were established in 2000 and embody the BBB's mission of advancing the marketplace trust. They celebrate and bring attention to practices companies employ to generate a high level of trust, among their employees, customers, and communities. The awards honor both good businesses overall or individual applicants nominated by employers.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available for purchase and for more information visit their website www.bbb.org/Amarillo/Awards and for to reserve a ticket call 806-379-6834 or email awards@txpanhandle.bbb.org.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.