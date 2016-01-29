UPDATE: Man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

Amarillo, TX - According to police reports, Gerald Brinlee died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle wreck on January 28.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace, and the incident remains under investigation.

On January 28, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of East Amarillo blvd on a motorcycle striking a semi-tractor trailer wreck.

When they arrived, they found a 2016 freight liner pulling a trailer driven by Larry Wayne Carter, 45 of Waco, TX. Wayne was south bound from a private drive turning east bound onto E. Amarillo blvd.

Traffic for west bound in this area of Amarillo blvd was slowing as the tractor-trailer was exiting the private drive but had not completed its left hand turn.

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gerald Preston Brinlee, 68 of Amarillo was west bound 4600 block of East Amarillo Blvd.

Brinlee had passed several vehicles in the center turn lane.

He laid the motorcycle over as he approached the tractor-trailer.

Brinlee struck the freight liner.

He sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital.

Speed is a possible factor and he was not wearing a helmet. Carter was uninjured. The incident is being investigated by the traffic investigation squad of the APD.