'The Big Cheese Smackdown' benefits Hope & Healing Place

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hope & Healing Place of Amarillo will host their signature fundraiser, The Big Cheese Smackdown on Friday, January 29th.

The event featuring everyone's best version of macaroni and cheese will last from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, North Exhibit Hall.

The culinary arsenals of 32 local restaurants will compete to see who the "Big Cheese" really is in Amarillo.

Mac and cheese is one of the world's most beloved comfort foods and since The Hope & Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to the people they serve, they thought a comfort food cook off seemed like the perfect fit.

Last year's event was a hit, selling out in record time so this year the organization decided to double the chefs in competition as well as attendees.

This is a family friendly event where even the children are given a vote and can make macaroni art in the 'Kid's Korner'.

Advanced tickets are only $15 for adults or $20 at the door. For children, advanced tickets are $5 or you can pay $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.hhpamarillo.org.

