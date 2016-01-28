Texas A&M extending vet school to WT

Dr. Eleanor Green, Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Texas A&M University (A&M) is pairing with West Texas A&M University (WT) to bring a branch of their veterinary school to the Texas panhandle.

Thursday morning, administrators from A&M visited WT to announce a new partnership with students studying agriculture and animal science.

A&M is expanding their College of Veterinary Medicine to four campuses in the A&M school system, and WT is the first.

School officials are working to tailor the new program to the Texas panhandle's biggest asset - the beef industry.

"The reason that we're really interested in coming to WT is because of their focus on livestock, large animals and rural communities," said Dr. Eleanor Green, Dean of Veterinary medicine at A&M. "We can team up with them to have feet on the ground up here with our own veterinary faculty working side by side with the quality faculty at this great institution at WT and do something grand together."

Several veterinarians who graduated from WT spoke on the need for more livestock vets in rural areas. WT faculty hopes this program will help keep local students in the panhandle as vets in their own communities.

Vet school administrators are working now to hire veterinary professionals that specialize in large animal care to start teaching classes at WT.

Green said once professors are hire, they can start honing in on the specific needs of the program in the panhandle.

