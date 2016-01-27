180 welding jobs coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Hundreds of full-time employees are needed for a new plant opening in Amarillo.

Gestamp Renewable Industries, a company out of Spain, is opening its first American wind tower manufacturing plant in Amarillo.

Amarillo was chosen out of about a dozen other locations throughout the country because of the success of the wind industry in this area.

"The plant, when it gets up and fully operational, will hire at least 300 people," said Buzz David, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. "Annual payroll will be in the $13 million range, and their capital investment is over $40 million."

Gestamp's most immediate hiring need is for 180 welders.

Amarillo College's (AC) welding program has been working with the company to help find the best local workers.

"You got into some other nations and there are welders there, but the rest of the population may not know anything about it," said Dr. Kim Hays, Curriculum Coordinator at AC. "When they come in to west Texas, a lot of people have welders or know something about welding. We also have the oil field industry and others we can draw from."

Gestamp works with welding equipment that is 10 to 20 times more powerful than the equipment local welders are accustomed to using. As long as potential employees have at least six months of experience or training welding, Gestamp will train them to use their equipment.

AC will store some of this training equipment at their east campus until their plant is finished around summertime 2016.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be hosting two hiring events specifically for welders,

Monday, February 1st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1206 SW 7th Ave. Amarillo, TX, 79101.

At each hiring event, recruiting teams will be providing information about openings, conducting interviews, and, in some cases, making same-day offers to qualified applicants.



Recruiters ask that, in order to save time at the door, all applicants register here prior to the event.



For questions and additional information, please contact Workforce Solutions Panhandle at (806) 372-5521.

