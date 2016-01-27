Overnight fire burns business

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A blaze at an Amarillo business east of town kept firefighters busy overnight.

The family owned business that caught fire around 3 a.m. is known as 'Sanchez Brothers' at 3108 Amarillo Boulevard East.

NewsChannel 10 crews were on scene after hearing reports over scanner traffic of smoke and flames coming from the building.

There have been no injuries reported. The cause and estimate of damages are still under investigation.

