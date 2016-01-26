Amarillo police search for suspects in Monday night stabbing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for stabbing a couple late Monday night.

Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call and found a Hispanic man, 25, and a white woman, 22, in front of the home at 308 N. McMasters St.

The man suffered from a single stab wound in his lower right side. The woman was bleeding from an injury on the side of her head. Both were conscious and able to walk.

They told officers they had "been in a fight" with two people, both Hispanic males, inside their home at 314 N. McMasters St. The woman said she was chocked and hit in the head, and the male sustained the stab wound. They left and knocked on the door at 308 N. McMasters to ask for help.

Responding officers were told the fight was over the two suspects being told to move out of the house, where officers found blood stains in the living room.

Both suspects, who are known to the victims, left before officers arrived.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.

