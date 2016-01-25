Funding approved for new Potter County Sheriff's Office building

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff's Office will officially be getting a new administrative building.

Following a 4-1 vote this morning, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner approved the single largest expenditure the county has ever made.

About $21 million in taxpayer dollars will go toward the funding for this new building.

The total cost of the project is $28,914,151.

Monday morning a certificate of obligation to finance the project was granted to Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., a municipal bond company out of Chicago.

Of the five bids the county received, they offered the lowest interest rate at an adjusted 2.8435%.

It is estimated the city will pay $1.48 million a year for 20 years to pay off the building.

Tanner said there should not be a major tax increase because of this project.

But several taxpayers spoke in front of the court Monday, saying it was not fair to them that they do not get to decide where their tax money is going.

Two public meetings were held for residents to discuss their concerns, but no on showed up to either meeting.

Tanner said because no interest was shown at those meetings, they proceeded with the vote as they usually would.

Commissioner Mercy Murguia has been working on this proposal for four years, and was the single vote against approving the certificate of obligation.

"I think we could have done better in terms of the dollar amount," said Murguia. "Our strategic conversations aren't done, so absolutely I am being mindful of the taxpayer and the whole impact of what this might be."

The next step, according to Tanner, is to find a construction company to build the new Sheriff's Office building.

She said that process will take about a year, and eventually the old building downtown will be demolished.

