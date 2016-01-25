Melissa Dailey resigns from Downtown Amarillo Inc.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo Inc. (DAI) Board Chairman John Lutz tells NewsChannel 10 Executive Director Melissa Dailey has resigned.

Lutz said Dailey handed him the letter Monday afternoon, prior to DAI's regularly scheduled board meeting. The resignation was accepted unanimously.

Her letter focused on the progress and achievements of DAI, but Lutz said he would not call her resignation "a shock."

"Melissa has been an important part of our success," said Lutz. "But rather than dwell on that I was pleased that she in her letter really focused on our progress."

NewsChannel 10 reached out to Dailey several times for comment, but has received no reply. The exact reasons for her resignation are still unconfirmed.

Dailey joined DAI as the Executive Director shortly after the organization was created in 2008. DAI has spearheaded several projects in the 'Downtown Revitalization' in Amarillo, including the Multi-Purpose Event Venue and the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Lutz added DAI will continue its current plans for projects in downtown Amarillo.

"Downtown efforts now are much larger than one person," said Lutz. "we have a number of different people, we have a number of different partners, we have a number of different stakeholders all working for downtown, and ultimately that's a great success for our city."

DAI is not immediately seeking a replacement for Dailey.

