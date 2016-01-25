TDCJ investigating Clements unit inmate death as homicide

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On January 18th at 7:20 am, security personnel at the Clements Unit were conducting rounds when they observed 31-year-old Alton Rodgers unresponsive on his bunk.

His cellmate, offender Joe Greggs, was restrained and removed from the cell.

Staff immediately took Rodgers to the unit infirmary where he was stabilized. He was then transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo for further treatment.

On January 19th, Rodgers was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at the hospital. Early indications are that Rodgers and Greggs were involved in an altercation.

Investigators with the Office of Inspector General – TDCJ are investigating the case as a homicide.

Rodgers was received in June 2006 from Dallas County to serve a life sentence for capital murder. Greggs was received in September 2013 to serve a 12 year sentence for Assault – Family Violence. The case is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

