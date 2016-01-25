Seven Women graduate from the DWC Recovery Program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Seven women have bettered themselves and graduated from the Downtown Women's Center Recovery Program.



The non-profit, faith based organization for the homeless began focusing on women with alcoholism and drug addictions in 1989.



The 7 women that graduated from the 2 year recovery program are no longer homeless and have a chance at rebuilding their lives.

Each graduate received a certificate of completion, a special cross designed by Barnes Jewelry, prayer shawls from Mary Schooler and roses from the Soroptimist Club.

