AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Yellow City Sounds Live presents Red River Songwriters this week in Amarillo.

The live concert consists of individual singers and songwriters coming together for a common purpose. Featured artists are Susan Gibson, Walt Wilkins, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee, Brandy Zdan and Josh Grider.

The FREE performance will be Friday, January 22nd at the Panhandle PBS Studios located at 2408 S. Jackson.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 Friday night.

