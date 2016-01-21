Amarillo doctor convicted in murder-for-hire case seeks third trial

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Thomas Michael Dixon of Amarillo is seeking a new trial just two months after being convicted for two counts of capital murder.

His attorneys filed a motion to seek a third trial. The hearing for that appeal is set for Jan. 29, according to the office of the 140th District Court.

Cynthia Orr, an attorney out of San Antonio, will be representing Dixon through the appellate process.

"Michael Dixon is seeking a new trial on grounds that the evidence was insufficient to convict and legal errors affecting his substantial rights," said Orr. "His conviction is not considered final. If he is not granted a new trial he will seek his vindication by filing an appeal."

District Attorney Matt Powell declined to comment on behalf of the prosecution.

Dixon was convicted of hiring a hit man, David Shepard, to kill Lubbock pathologist Dr. Joseph Sonnier in 2012. Sonnier was dating Dixon's ex-girlfriend, Richelle Shetina.

His original trial in 2014 ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

On Nov. 18, 2015, after about four hours of deliberation following a three week re-trial, the jury found Dixon guilty and he was charged with life in prison with no parole.

