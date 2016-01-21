"Blind 'Date' with a Book" revealed when you visit the public library

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will begin its "Blind ‘Date’ With A Book" event today (Jan. 21) at all library locations.

If interested, you can visit any public library and choose a book from the selection of paper wrapped books on display. You won’t know the identity of your book until you get it home.

All of the books have been recommended by a member of the Amarillo Library staff.

When you check one out, you can then return the entry form inside the book to be entered for a chance to win a grand prize. There will be one lucky winner from each library location that can end up with a $50 gift certificate to BL Bistro.

You must be 18 years or older to participate, and only one “Blind Date” checkout is allowed per location, per day.

For more information call 806-378-3049 or email Cindy Wallace at cindy.wallace@amarillolibrary.org

