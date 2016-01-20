BSA hosting free cervical cancer screenings - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

BSA hosting free cervical cancer screenings

Amarillo, TX - With January being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, health care officials are urging screenings.

This Saturday, January 23rd BSA is hosting a free, walk in cervical cancer screening for uninsured women in the panhandle.

It is from 9 a.m. to noon at the BSA GYN Oncology Clinic at 1300 Wallace Boulevard.

