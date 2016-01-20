SILVER ALERT: Elderly woman found, uninjured

UPDATE: AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police have confirmed that 78 year old Vonda Finley has been found. Just before 10 a.m. a neighbor called police and advised the missing elderly woman had just returned home.

Officers responded to the address and spoke with Mrs. Finley.

The woman says she got lost last night on her way home and Wednesday morning was able to get her bearings enough to know where she was.

Finley is safe and uninjured.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help in locating Vonda Finley, a white female age 78.

Officers say she is 5 ft. 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has white hair and green eyes. She may be wearing khaki pants and a blue Wal-Mart employee shirt.

She is driving a blue 2001 Buick LaSabre with Texas license plate CKS-5294.

Police say Finley didn't return to her south Amarillo home last night and was reported missing by a neighbor.

Officers were able to contact her by phone, but she could not tell officers where she was except that she was on a highway.

Attempts to determine her location by her cell phone have been unsuccessful, and she was last contacted by phone at about 4:00 AM.

If you have any information or have seen Mrs. Finley, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

She is considered missing/endangered. No photograph is available at this time.



