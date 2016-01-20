UPDATE- Terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 19

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A CNN affiliate has confirmed that armed militants opened fire at Bacha Khan University in Pakistan.

The number of civilians dead has fallen to 19 but officials still expect that number to rise throughout the day. Officials also confirm that four attackers have also been killed in a shootout with police.

The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the university attack. According to sources, shots could even be heard from within the university. Pakistan officials say the military operation ended the attack on the university around 5:30 this morning. We will continue to bring you continuing coverage throughout the day .

