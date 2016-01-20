Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosts meeting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Human Trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States and the Amarillo area is not immune to this dangerous crime.



Sex Trafficking is a constant problem here in the Panhandle, with the average age of a girl being entered into prostitution being only 13 years old.



Today local advocates are having a meeting to discuss what should be done in our area to combat this horrible crime.

Tracy Rogers The director of the Amarillo branch of No Boundaries International will present the program. As well as representative John Smithee who will discuss the legal aspect of Sex Trafficking.

No Boundaries is a nonprofit Christian organization that brings inner healing, medicine and prayer to those in need. They are actually on the streets to help victims and provide realistic solutions to stop trafficking.



Today's meeting will be from noon until 1:00 at The United Way Of Amarillo and Canyon at 2007 Line Avenue.

For more information contact contact Myrna Raffkind at 806-355-4733 or hope97ok@aol.com.

