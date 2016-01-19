Officers searching for suspects in massage parlor robbery

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are searching for suspects who they say robbed a Chinese massage business.

Two female employees say two males entered the business through a back room. The suspects were armed with knives and demanded money, as one held a knife to an employee's back.

They then had her open the register, but there was no money.

These are photos from a security camera of the men they believe may be involved.

No one was injured in the incident. If you have any info, call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.