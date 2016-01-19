National Popcorn Day at Groovy Pop

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A lot of parents wonder how to add a little flare to a simple snack. Well Groovy Pop Gourmet Popcorn in Amarillo has your answer. Who doesn't love popcorn? And what better day to get some than National Popcorn Day. Groovy Pop is a family owned and operated business here in Amarillo as well as in Canyon. The whole family will love all the different flavors, on any given day they have between 65 to 75 different flavors to choose from.

Groovy Pop gets their kernels from a local company called Panhandle Popcorn. The company was founded in 1942 in Plainview. From 1942 until 1956, the company worked closely with local growers to make special popcorn. The company continues continue to offer a full line concession supplies and equipment in addition to Panhandle Pre-Popped popcorn.

National Popcorn Day aims to draw awareness to popcorn and the never-ending amount of fun you can have with it! When TV was invented in the 1950's there was a huge decline in popcorn sales because people not going to the movies meaning people were not buying popcorn. National Popcorn Day was a fun way to bring attention back to the popcorn industry and again make it everyone’s favorite snack.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.