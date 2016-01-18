Martin Luther King Jr. Walk draws large crowd from around the panhandle

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - It's been nearly 53 years since Martin Luther King Jr. Gave his famous “I have a dream” speech.

In true Martin Luther King Jr. fashion, Amarilloans marched a little over a mile peacefully this morning in honor of his holiday.

Officers led the MLK procession into downtown Amarillo today.

Marchers began at MLK park this morning and ended at the Potter County Courthouse.

This is the first year the walk has ended downtown, and organizers say this great in bringing more*people in the community together.

"Coming into the heart of the town really adds to the impact of the day. Brings it home to everybody because his is a holiday. Dr. King worked for the betterment of everyone. And so this is a way to bring this out for everybody to enjoy and to think about what it means as Americans, a diverse country, a diverse city," says NAACP Publicity Chair Wes Reeves.

"The fact that they changed the route this year was very instrumental and because to me it made it more inclusive. When we had the event on the north side of town, it kind of in itself could have presented may have felt like it was segregated," says Vanessa Miles.

State Representative Four Price, Councilman Elisha Demerson and minister Gene Collins were among those who attended the ceremony.

And their message...highlighting the importance of education and the role it plays in an inclusive society.

"I think that really without Dr. King, I wouldn't be able to go to any school that I want to. For me and my generation, there's not much segregation like there was before and that's all because of Dr. King and his message and the march to Washington," says Valarie Miles.

Had an assassin's bullet not taken his life at the age of 39, King would have turned 87 on Friday.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.