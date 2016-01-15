Recall Roundup, Mazda expanding recall of passenger air bags





NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - Mazda is expanding their recall of passenger air bags.



The automaker announced the new recall that covers almost 375,000 vehicles. The airbags are Takata brand and can over-inflate and burst sending metal fragments into the vehicle.

The affected models are the 2003 to 2008 Mazda 6, the 2006 to 2007 Mazda Speed 6 and a limited number of 2004 RX8 sports cars.



The company is recalling driver's side air bags under separate recalls.

The Takata air bag issues have been linked to 9 deaths worldwide.

