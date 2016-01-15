Recall Roundup, Mazda expanding recall of passenger air bags

NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - Mazda is expanding their recall of passenger air bags.
The automaker announced the new recall that covers almost 375,000 vehicles. The airbags are Takata brand and can over-inflate and burst sending metal fragments into the vehicle.
The affected models are the 2003 to 2008 Mazda 6, the 2006 to 2007 Mazda Speed 6 and a limited number of 2004 RX8 sports cars.
The company is recalling driver's side air bags under separate recalls.
The Takata air bag issues have been linked to 9 deaths worldwide.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.