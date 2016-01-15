'Unity in the City' planned for MLK Day

AMARILLO, TX - For the first time ever, the annual walk celebrating MLK Day in Amarillo will have a different ending.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday morning in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park but will end in the heart of downtown Amarillo. Reverend Harris who is the Amarillo Branch member and chairman for the event says they chose to end the walk there because it's a place where all of Amarillo comes together.

Odessa businessman and minister Gene Collins will deliver a keynote address on the steps of the courthouse. He'll be joined by State Representative Four Price, Potter County Commissioner Alphonso Vaughn, Amarillo Councilman Elisha Demerson and Reverend Anthony Harris, Sr. Pastor of St. John Baptist Church.

Harris says the committee asked Collins to speak at the ceremony because he is a dynamic speaker and one of the finest examples of leadership in Texas. Collins was a National Merit Scholar and graduated from Baylor University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and public administration. He later earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and currently is a doctoral candidate at Newburgh Seminary.

The Amarillo Branch NAACP is the organizer for this annual event that remembers the life and work of Dr. King.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is located at 1501 W. Amarillo Blvd. which is where the walk begins. The end of the route will be at 500 S. Fillmore Street which is the old Potter County Courthouse lawn. The walk, which is a family and community event will finish just before noon Monday.