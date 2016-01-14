AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A cultural district could be coming to Amarillo later this year.

Center City of Amarillo is working to create a cultural district for the city as a way to unify and expand the arts community, and attract more people to art events.

Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City, says this would be a way to bring these entities together "under one big umbrella."

"We can promote it as a unified cultural district for tourism," said Duke. "We can go out for special grants, and it may lead to some more events and some more partnerships."

The district would run from Western St. to Grant St. and include places like the Civic Center, Amarillo Little Theatre, Historic Route 66, Sunset Art Galleries and many more.

Smaller or new venues will be able to work with these bigger entities to market their events.

Duke said statewide the arts generate more than $5 billion for the state's economy.

Hundreds of millions of those dollars come from tax money, which could help Amarillo grow economically.

By being able to cross promote events, Duke said she thinks the city could see more tourism money.

"If you're in town for a play or a performance, maybe you'll go to an art opening, maybe you'll go to one of our great restaurants, maybe you'll go on a historic walking tour," said Duke.

Center City is submitting the proposal in February, and Amarillo will know if it is granted designation as a cultural district by fall of 2016.

