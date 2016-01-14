Texas Tech student killed in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the death of a Texas Tech student overnight.

In the early morning hours Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at University Medical Center Emergency Room.

The victim, 20 year old Zachary Kafer, was rushed to UMC by personal vehicle where he later died.

Police learned later that the victim had been involved in an altercation at Mesquites Bar and Grill on Broadway.

Detectives were immediately called to the scene and began investigating. Through their investigation, they were able to identify a suspect. They located the suspect the U-Loft Apartments at 1001 University Ave.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Facility and booked in.

Arrestee:

John Allen, 20

Murder

This is an ongoing investigation.

