Newest big tree champion calls Amarillo home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo is now the home to the biggest Kentucky coffeetree in the state.

The tree, located in Will Rogers Park, stands 51 feet high with a circumference of 92 inches.

The Texas A&M Forestry Service confirmed the tree is the largest of its kind in Texas.

It is the latest edition to the Texas Big Tree Registry.

"We are proud to have such a tree in our park inventory and honored to be the stewards of such a specimen," said Parks and Recreation Director Rod Tweet. "This is a very unique feature we have in our community and the result of a tree planting benefiting generations past and present."

