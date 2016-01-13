Officers asking for help in finding a thief

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police need your help in solving another crime and helping find a thief.

On January 4th officers received a trailer burglary report in the 7900 block of I-40.



They say two stolen Trimble mast antennas and other valuable property was taken from the trailer in the photos shown.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.

