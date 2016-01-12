Man accused of stabbing dog at McDonald Lake park

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for stabbing a dog at McDonald Lake.

The incident happened at 45th and Coulter Monday, when a woman took her dogs to the park.

The man bent down as if to play with one of her dogs, then threatened to kill it if she didn't keep it away from him.

As the man walked away, the woman noticed her dog had been stabbed.

The owner of the dog called police and witnesses at the lake identified the man who was still there, as 34 year old Joseph Anthony Gonzales.

Gonzales was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and booked into the Randall County jail on an animal cruelty charge.

The Boston Terrier was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment and is expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.