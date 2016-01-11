UPDATE: Man shoots self in leg, booked into jail on parole revocation warrant

Amarillo, TX - New information on the shooting at N. Grand Monday afternoon.



Police say the victim shot himself in the leg on accident after a verbal dispute.



Officers found that 42-year-old Mack Anthony Black had a parole revocation warrant stemming from an original charge of burglary.



Black was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and after he was released, booked into the Potter County Detention Center.



He is charged for the parole warrant and a Class A Misdemeanor for firing a gun in a city with more than one hundred thousand people.

Monday, January 11th

Amarillo, TX - A victim has been found for a shooting reported to Amarillo police Monday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m. officers were sent to the area of 12th and N. Woodland.



A witness told police he saw one man in a dark blue pickup stop in front of a house and heard shots fired from the vehicle. Officers found no evidence the shots struck any house and no one was injured there, but found a cartridge case and bullet fragment in the street.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment at 2901 N. Grand on a report that there was a person there with a gunshot wound. No one was in the apartment, but officers located blood inside and outside the apartment.



A couple hours later, an officer spotted a dark blue pickup near 11th and N. Polk. There were two people in the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and found that a black male in the vehicle had a non-life threatening injury described as a gunshot wound in the leg. The man initially reported that he was shot by another person.



Officers believe that the injured man is connected to the two earlier calls, but the incident is still under investigation and details surrounding the incident are not yet fully determined. At this point no one has been booked into jail or charged, and there is no suspect currently being sought.

