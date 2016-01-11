Cattle truck overturns, 2 cows dead

CACTUS, TX. - Southbound 287 at Cactus has been reopened after a cattle truck overturned Monday morning.

Cactus police say the accident happened around 7 a.m. at Highway 287 and Sunset when a pickup stopped on ice at the intersection. As the pickup started to drive and caught traction, the vehicle shot out into traffic hitting the semi.

Cactus police tell us 2 cows are dead and 20 head of cattle are unaccounted for after shutting down the highway for three hours.

NewsChannel 10 crews were on scene and spoke with officials who say there were no injuries to either driver.

The semi hauling the cattle belongs to Dee King Trucking.