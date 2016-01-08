APD says high amount of robberies unusual so early in year

Amarillo, TX - Multiple robberies in Amarillo are keeping officers busy this new year.

We are only eight days into 2016, but officers have responded to seven armed robberies and they say this is unusual so early in the year.

January 1st was the first hit, Toot-n-Totum in the 1600 block of N. Grand street was robbed.

On the 2nd, the CEFCO at 45th and Western was hit.

And D and L Discount was also victim of a robbery last weekend.

But why so many so quickly?

"We get somebody that's active. One particular offender or one particular group and when they get active, very often these people will tend to continue to commit the crime until they're stopped. Normally it happens over a fairly compressed time period. If they decide that they're going to commit armed robberies, it doesn't stop until they're stopped or they leave," says Sgt. Brent Barbee.

Most companies have policies for the level of resistance to give to robbery suspects (if any). But officers say they say they are now offering a special course to merchants and their employees to reduce the chances of being robbed.

"Generally speaking, our recommendation is don't do anything to get yourself hurt. That money is replaceable and you aren't and again any company in town, any store in town will feel the same way. That doesn't mean never resist someone who's trying to hurt you, that just means consider carefully before you try to offer any physical resistance that's just to save property," says Barbee.

One of the victims of one of these robberies (who wished to remain anonymous) tells us these events have been an ongoing problem...and she hopes her employer will consider the course through APD to better their employees should another situation arise.

While suspects for three of these robberies have been arrested, officers continue to search for the others.

If you or anyone you know are interested in the robbery safety course, call apd crime prevention at 378-4257.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.