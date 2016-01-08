Man arrested for CEFCO robbery

AMARILLO, TX - A local man is behind bars for an early morning robbery.

APD officers were sent to the CEFCO at 5000 I-40 east Friday morning on a robbery.

The store clerk told police the suspect entered the store and tried to buy cigarettes, but did not have the money to pay for them.

Police reported the suspect then walked around the store counter, kept his hand in his pocket indicating he had a gun, and demanded the clerk to open the register.

The clerk told police they refused to do that, so the the suspect grabbed several items from the store and fled out the door.

Police found Eugene Matthew Cordero, 24, and brought him back to CEFCO where the clerk confirmed him as the suspect.

Cordero is now booked into Potter County Correction Center on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.