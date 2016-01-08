Clovis man convicted on drug trafficking charges

CLOVIS, NM. - A Curry County jury has heard the case and convicted a Clovis man for drug trafficking.

21 year old Mikel Martinez was found guilty of Conspiracy to Trafficking Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernelia and Possession of Marijuana.

During a surveillance operation with the Region 5 Task Force in March of 2014, Martinez was involved in suspicious activity. At that time, a search warrant was executed and police found methamphetamines, a digital scale and other paraphernelia inside his car.

The trial lasted just one day and sentencing is pending.

Martinez now faces a possible sentence of up to 13 years in prison.