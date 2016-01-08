Amarillo CASA needs volunteers

AMARILLO, TX - CASA needs you to become an advocate for children. They are trying to gain 25 new advocates in 25 days.



CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and speak for abused and neglected children. The volunteers stay with the child until their case is closed or they are in a permanent and safe home. These volunteers are important, for many of these children their CASA advocate is the only constant adult in their life.

CASA was created by a family court judge in Seattle, and since its creation Court Appointed Special Advocates is one of the most effective programs of its kind. At this time there are 949 CASA programs in the US and Amarillo is lucky to have one of these programs here.

For more information on the organization and how to volunteer visit their website: http://www.casaforchildren.org/site/c.mtJSJ7MPIsE/b.5301295/k.BE9A/Home.htm for more information.