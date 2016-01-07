Case closed after body and suspect are found along I-40

AMARILLO, TX. - Local DPS officers have now closed a case as they linked information together surrounding a body found along I-40.

Troopers say the unidentified body in Carson County was found Wednesday morning on the East bound service road of Interstate I-40.

A 2003 GMC pickup driven by 33 year old Ruben Granadoz from Wellington, struck and killed Derrick Leonard Clark.

Granadoz did not stop and ended up abandoning the vehicle approximately 6 miles away near US 60 & FM 2373.

Clark was 37 years old and from Greenwood, Mississippi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granadoz was located later that day and arrested for failing to stop and render aid.